A big breasted Nigerian woman says people always stare at her chest everytime, so she's come up with a plan to monetize it.
She's offering to advertise on her chest and has encouraged brands looking for traffic to try her out. She also plans to write a business proposal to that effect and is looking for other busty women to join her in the breast advertising.
READ MORE HERE
She's offering to advertise on her chest and has encouraged brands looking for traffic to try her out. She also plans to write a business proposal to that effect and is looking for other busty women to join her in the breast advertising.
READ MORE HERE