Sports Marca: Real Madrid Open to Bale Loan – beIN SPORTS

#1
Real Madrid are willing to let Gareth Bale leave on a loan agreement after struggling to find clubs willing to do a permanent deal.

Marca claims that the Blancos will move the Wales international out this summer as he no longer forms part of …



read more via “real madrid” – Google News – http://bit.ly/2DqNLqJ

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
[40]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top