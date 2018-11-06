Amidst reports that the two years marriage of actors Osas Ajibade and Gbenro Ajibade has joined statistics of failed Nollywood marriages, the mother of one, via a cryptically delivered message has spoken her mind.
The talented actress who recently had her birthday has said through her social media platform that …
via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2yUl7Mx
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
The talented actress who recently had her birthday has said through her social media platform that …
via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2yUl7Mx
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[93]