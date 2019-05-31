Vacancy Marketing Communications Officer at La Fayette Microfinance Bank Limited - Myjobmag

#1
La Fayette Microfinance Bank Limited – As an international registered microfinance bank, La Fayette Microfinance Bank offers a complete range of financial services and means of payment for its customers, including savings accounts, current accounts and fixed deposit accounts.

Fully client oriented, …



For details & to apply, visit http://bit.ly/2KhuAUs

Get more Latest Jobs
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[32]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

350
Top