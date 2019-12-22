Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel has appointed the country’s first prime minister in more than 40 years – the tourism minister, Manuel Marrero Cruz.
The post of prime minister was scrapped in 1976 by the then revolutionary leader Fidel Castro. But it was reinstated under the rules of a new …
Read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2PLmC8p
Get more World News
The post of prime minister was scrapped in 1976 by the then revolutionary leader Fidel Castro. But it was reinstated under the rules of a new …
Read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2PLmC8p
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]