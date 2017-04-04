Submit Post Advertise

World Married Woman Gets Stuck With Lover During Sex [VIDEO]

    A married woman in Kenya, Afiya Aleela, has been caught stuck inside his lover, Amanika Busara, while they were having sex in a hotel Explor-Inn hetole Bar. Resto.

    In a video gun viral on social media, the duo were unable to control the pain that came with their embarrassing situation as they are carried about the area.

    According to All Kenyan News, Aleela and Busara let out loud yells that attracted the neighbours when they realized they could no longer separate from each other.

    A crowd milled around the hotel and the two were carried outside on a sheet as more and more people gathered to see the shamed lovers, still locked together.

    The newspaper said the woman’s husband, suspecting she was cheating, had secretly given her a concoction.


    SEE VIDEO BELOW:

     
    Comments