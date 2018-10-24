Sports Marvin Olawale Akinlabi scores for Real Madrid in UEFA Youth League – pulse.ng

#1
Marvin Olawale Akinlabi is making a name for himself at the Real Madrid U-18 team after another impressive performance against Viktoria Plzen.

Player of Nigerian descent Marvin Olawale Akinlabi was on target for Real Madrid’s U-18 team in their UEFA Youth League …



read more via pulse.ng – Nigeria’s entertainment & lifestyle platform online – https://ift.tt/2Apvvgk

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top