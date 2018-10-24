Marvin Olawale Akinlabi is making a name for himself at the Real Madrid U-18 team after another impressive performance against Viktoria Plzen.
Player of Nigerian descent Marvin Olawale Akinlabi was on target for Real Madrid’s U-18 team in their UEFA Youth League …
read more via pulse.ng – Nigeria’s entertainment & lifestyle platform online – https://ift.tt/2Apvvgk
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Player of Nigerian descent Marvin Olawale Akinlabi was on target for Real Madrid’s U-18 team in their UEFA Youth League …
read more via pulse.ng – Nigeria’s entertainment & lifestyle platform online – https://ift.tt/2Apvvgk
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]