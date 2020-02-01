Mase, one of Diddy’s Bad Boy Records stars, has called the mogul out over his Grammy speech.
At the Clive Davis’ pre-Grammys gala last weekend, Diddy called out the Recording Academy for overlooking rap and R&B musicians in major categories. "Every year y’all be killing us man," Diddy said....
via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2Oh0FNz
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
At the Clive Davis’ pre-Grammys gala last weekend, Diddy called out the Recording Academy for overlooking rap and R&B musicians in major categories. "Every year y’all be killing us man," Diddy said....
via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2Oh0FNz
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]