Entertainment Mase calls out Diddy, says he preaches black excellence but keeps his own artists “enslaved’ – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

#1
Mase, one of Diddy’s Bad Boy Records stars, has called the mogul out over his Grammy speech.

At the Clive Davis’ pre-Grammys gala last weekend, Diddy called out the Recording Academy for overlooking rap and R&B musicians in major categories. "Every year y’all be killing us man," Diddy said....

diddy.JPG

via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2Oh0FNz

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top