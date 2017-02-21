The death toll of the recent attacks on four communities in Kaura and Jema’a LGAs in Kaduna state has risen to 26. Armed men suspected to be Fulani herdsmen attacked the area on Sunday and Monday. According to a Leadership report, 10 of those killed were given mass burial in Ashim village of Kaura LGA by the Rev. Fr. Jona Steven of the Catholic Church. The interim Chairman of Kaura LGA, Mr. Alex Iya, said the casualties rose to 19 on Monday morning. He said, 10 persons were killed in Ashim’s village, 5 persons killed in Zilang, and 4 people also killed Nissi village, all in Atakad District under his local government. The Kaduna State Police Commissioner, Mr. Agyole Abeh, also said he lost two of his men in Sunday evening’s attack on Bakin Kogo village, in Jema’a LGA. He added that he has relocated to Kafanchan to coordinate the police in ensuring peace and security in the troubled area.