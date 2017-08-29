The Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, NNCP, on Tuesday effected a massive shakeup in its work force. 55 top management staff were either appointed or redeployed across the company’s operations nationwide. According to the Group Managing Director, GMD of the Corporation, Maikanti Baru, the new appointments would not only help reposition the NNPC for the challenges ahead, but would also help to fill the gaps created due to statutory retirements of staff. Under the new arrangement, Mr. Baru said a former Managing Director of the Integrated Data Services Limited, IDSL, Roland Ewubare, has been appointed the new Group General Manager, GGM, National Petroleum Investment Management Services, NAPIMS. Former GGM and Senior Technical Assistant, STA, to Mr. Baru, Diepriye Tariah, would take over from him as the MD of IDSL; while the Executive Director Operations of the Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company, KRPC, Malami Shehu, was appointed Managing Director, Port Harcourt Refining Company, PHRC. A former MD of the Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company, WRPC, Adewale Ladenegan, was moved to KRPC to assume duty as MD.