Politics MASSOB - Nigeria Must Produce an Igbo President in 2019

    Uche Madu, Leader of the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, said Nigeria must produce an Igbo President.

    Madu told Punch that with the consciousness of Biafra growing day by day and overwhelming population of Biafrans in Nigeria, there is no obstacle to an Igbo man becoming president of Nigeria in 2019.

    “Absolutely nothing can stop Ndigbo from clinching the presidential power, with our tenacious understanding of our political future which our detractors are planning to destroy.

    “With the consciousness of Biafra and our overwhelming population in Nigeria , no obstacles or hurdles can stop Onye Igbo from being in Aso Rock.”
     
    These ones are out of touch with their constituents
     
