Sports Mauricio Pochettino unsure if Dele Alli, Harry Winks will face Manchester City – TODAY.NG

#1
Mauricio Pochettino remains unsure whether Dele Alli and Harry Winks will be fit for Wednesday’s Champions League quarter-final second leg against Manchester City.

Both players missed Saturday’s 4-0 Premier League win over Huddersfield Town, Alli after suffering a broken hand in the 1-0 victory over City in …



read more via TODAY.NG – http://bit.ly/2Uc3dg5

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 

Attachments

Last edited by a moderator:
[48]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top