The people of Mauritania have voted to do away with their house of senate in a referendum conducted on Sunday. The referendum won 85 per cent of the vote, the national electoral commission said, though only a little over half of the population voted. The opposition to President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz's Abdulaziz administration boycotted the vote and said it was marred by fraud. The president had previously described the senate as “useless and too costly.” The opposition also said the referendum would give Mr. Abdel-Aziz too much power over decision-making and pave the way for him to scrap presidential term limits. This way he can contest for the presidency a number of times.