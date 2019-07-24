A few weeks ago, Mavin Records introduced us to their exciting new signee, Crayon. Following standout guest work on Mavin’s "All Is In Order" and Ladipoe’s "Based On Kpa", the up-and-comer officially kicked off his career with an impressive 6-track debut project, Cray Cray.
Given that we’ve only known about him for a …
via Konbini Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2y8uFma
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Given that we’ve only known about him for a …
via Konbini Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2y8uFma
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Attachments
- 6.1 KB Views: 0
Last edited by a moderator:[0]