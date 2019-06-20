advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Business MAX.ng raises $7M round backed by Yamaha and pilots EVs in Nigeria – TechCrunch

Nigerian motorcycle transit startup MAX.ng has raised a $7 million funding round led by Novastar Ventures, with participation of Japanese manufacturer Yamaha.

Based in Lagos, the company’s app-based platform coordinates motorcycle taxi and delivery services for individuals and businesses. Six-million of the investment is in Series …

