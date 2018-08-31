Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, has advised investors from the United Kingdom to take advantage of the improved business environment in Nigeria to invest in key sectors of the economy.
She gave the advice at a meeting with members of the business delegation of the visiting British …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2C4GEpQ
Get More Nigeria Political News
She gave the advice at a meeting with members of the business delegation of the visiting British …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2C4GEpQ
Get More Nigeria Political News