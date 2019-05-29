Former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri has given reasons he claimed made foreign leaders stay away from President Muhammadu Buhari’s inauguration.
Buhari, who was on Wednesday sworn-in for a second at the Eagles Square in Abuja, had very few foreign dignitaries. However, Omokri said foreign …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2WDARAN
Get More Nigeria Political News
Buhari, who was on Wednesday sworn-in for a second at the Eagles Square in Abuja, had very few foreign dignitaries. However, Omokri said foreign …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2WDARAN
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[26]