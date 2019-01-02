Sports May weather earns $9m in nine minutes – Newtelegraph

#1
Floyd Mayweather knocked down Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa three times en route to a first-round stoppage in their boxing exhibition at the Saitama Super Arena.

Mayweather, 41, a former fiveweight world champion who retired from boxing with a perfect professional record of 50-0 last year, saw off an …



read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2F1o3uD

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[13]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top