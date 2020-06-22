Mayorkun is All About Making Good Music as He Covers Guardian Life Magazine
Mayorkun is a playful, and fun singer, and his songs are all the proof you need. In the latest issue of Guardian Life magazine, the Mayor of Lagos talks about his transition to music from the banking sector and his growth ever since. “I like to sing about the things I have ideas about or […]
