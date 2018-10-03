Former world welterweight boxing champion Floyd Mayweather insisted Wednesday he plans to fight mixed martial arts star Khabib Nurmagomedov following the Russian’s victory over Conor McGregor.
In comments to the TMZ Sports website, Mayweather was adamant that a fight with Nurmagomedov was “happening” provided it …
read more via PM NEWS Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2yl2txa
Get More Nigeria Sports News
In comments to the TMZ Sports website, Mayweather was adamant that a fight with Nurmagomedov was “happening” provided it …
read more via PM NEWS Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2yl2txa
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]