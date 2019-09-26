Ejike Mbaka, a Catholic priest in Enugu, was present at the swearing-in of Hope Uzodinma as governor of Imo state on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, the supreme court declared Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the duly elected governor of Imo, effectively removing Emeka Ihedioha as the chief executive officer of the state.
Uzodinma and Placid Njoku, his deputy, were sworn in by the chief justice of Imo at the government house
read more
On Tuesday, the supreme court declared Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the duly elected governor of Imo, effectively removing Emeka Ihedioha as the chief executive officer of the state.
Uzodinma and Placid Njoku, his deputy, were sworn in by the chief justice of Imo at the government house
read more
Attachments
- 559.5 KB Views: 0