Kylian Mbappe inspired a fightback from world champions France as they rallied from two goals down at home to earn a 2-2 draw with Iceland on Thursday.
Birkir Bjarnason swept Iceland ahead from the edge of the area on 30 minutes, and Kari Arnason’s excellent second-half header doubled their lead in Guingamp......
read more via Channels Television – https://ift.tt/2RL7ln0
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Birkir Bjarnason swept Iceland ahead from the edge of the area on 30 minutes, and Kari Arnason’s excellent second-half header doubled their lead in Guingamp......
read more via Channels Television – https://ift.tt/2RL7ln0
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[93]