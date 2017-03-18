Measles-An Epidemic We Must Eradicate: Key Facts We Must All Know

Measles is a highly contagious infection caused by a virus. Measles is an acute disease with a sudden onset and rapid progression that affects the respiratory system with a characteristic clinical picture and a koplik’s spots which is the sudden eruption on the mucous membranes lining the mouth. For years, measles have plagued humanity causing several deaths but a major breakthrough occurred with a successful live attenuated measles vaccine which became available in 1963 in the United States and was subsequently made available to other parts of the world. It is important to note that Measles is one of the most infectious of all microorganisms.
Currently measles usual in most developed counties but thousand of cases of measles are still being reported in Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa. However, measles continues to occur sporadically in small epidemics in the United States, and major epidemics in developing nation’s makes this disease a persistent cause of childhood morbidity and mortality. About 1 million children die of measles each year. The problem is worse in sub-Saharan Africa, which has the highest incidence, the highest mortality and the lowest vaccine coverage in the world.
How Is It Transmitted?
Measles is a droplet-born infection that thrives excellently at low humidity thus it spreads during the dry season causing epidemics. Its maximal viral dissemination is via inhalation of respiratory droplet from an infected person and it is highly contagious with about 90% risk of getting the disease after exposure.
What Are The Risk Factors?
· Malnutrition: Measles is worse in severely malnourished children because of the inability of the body to mount an appropriate immune response against the invading virus.
· Age: classically, measles frequently occurs during childhood and it is said that about 20 – 40% of children with measles in African cities are infected before they are due for immunization and about 80% of children in a given community must had contact with measles virus before reaching the age of 5. Measles ranks among the top 5 killer disease of children in Africa.
· Overcrowding: this is another important risk factor that enhances the spread of the virus. Overcrowding in poorly ventilated rooms encourages rapid inhalation of respiratory droplets from an infected person
What Are The Clinical Features?
Typically, measles runs a clinical course which can be divided into four phases.
· Phase 1: the incubation phase with vague and non-specific symptoms e.g. poor feeding, low grade fever and irritability
· Phase 2: the catarrh or prodromal phase with hacking cough, red and swollen eyes, running nose, eruptions in the mouth.
· Phase 3: rash phase affecting the body. The rashes are usually reddened and may bleed. Here, patients may develop high grade fever
· Phase 4: Recovery Phase where the body temperature falls, the rashes fade in manner of appearance and general symptoms diminish.
How Is It Treated?
The treatment of measles is generally supportive as the disease runs its natural course. Your physician will admit you of your child in the hospital for close monitoring and observation. Best rest is essential for all measles patients, adequate nutrition and fluid/electrolyte balance, relief of fever using drugs, eye drops to soothe the eyes and prevent bacterial infection. In children with measles infection, Vitamin A is essential and must be given to all children with measles.
Prevention
Measles is a highly preventable disease which can be prevented by immunization of children within 9-11 months after birth. A great deal of success has been recorded in the campaign by the country to immunize all children in Nigeria against this global epidemic. Endeavour to spread the news about measles immunization. Also ensure that your child is immunized when due following the recommended immunization schedule.
Image credit:
https://www.healthline.com
