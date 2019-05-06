Business Medview Airline in financial trouble as Airpeace, Private Jets seize market share – Nairametrics

#1
It was January 2017 and one of Nigeria’s leading aviation company listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

Medview Airlines listing on the exchange was the first since Transcorp two years earlier, so as expected it created some buzz. The stock debuted at about N1.50 upon listing and peaked …



Read more via Nairametrics – http://bit.ly/2J06ttV

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top