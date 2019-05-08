Nigeria’s foremost ICT market — Computer Village, Ikeja — used to be under the leadership of the Computer and Allied Product Dealers Association of Nigeria (CAPDAN), headed by Ahmed Ojikutu.
However, with rumours of an impending installation of an Iyaloja and Balaloja (traditional market leaders) in .......
Read more via Techpoint.Africa – http://bit.ly/2VVe9DS
Get more: Nigeria Business News
However, with rumours of an impending installation of an Iyaloja and Balaloja (traditional market leaders) in .......
Read more via Techpoint.Africa – http://bit.ly/2VVe9DS
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[1]