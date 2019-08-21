JustForex Trading - Start Now

Entertainment Meet African comedian who is worth N10 billion, named world’s 4th highest paid by Forbes – Legit.ng

#1
Ace comedian, Trevor Noah, is slaying hard. If anyone ever says one can’t make it big in Africa, slap them with Trevor Noah.

The South African-born funny man took his career overseas just a few years back and he has "blown". Trevor sells out entire auditoriums and theatres all over the world....

trevor.jpg

via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2P1qUKv

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[60]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top