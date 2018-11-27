Piper Kerman was a 24-year-old Smith College graduate in 1993 when she flew to Belgium with a suitcase of money intended for a West African drug lord, BURUJI KASHAMU. Piper Kerman told her very interesting story to the world in 2013 through the original release of television production “Orange Is The New Black”.
The misguided adventure of Piper Kerman started when she began a romantic relationship with a woman who was part of what Piper Kerman describes as a “clique of impossibly stylish and cool lesbians in their mid-30s.” That woman was involved in a drug-smuggling ring and got Piper Kerman involved, too, though Piper Kerman left that life after several months. Five years later, Piper Kerman was named as part of the drug ring and, in February 2004, she reported to the Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Conn.
In 1998, Kerman was indicted for money laundering and drug trafficking. She subsequently pleaded guilty. Beginning in 2004, she served 13 months of a 15-month sentence at FCI Danbury, a minimum security prison located in Danbury, Connecticut. During her sentence, the website “The Pipe Bomb” was set up to document her life behind bars.
