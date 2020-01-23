Meet the ‘Yahoo boys’ – Nigeria’s undergraduate conmen – The Conversation

Many undergraduates in Nigerian universities dabble in internet fraud. Nicknamed “yahoo-yahoo” after the international web portal and search engine, this perfidy has become a way of life for the young con-artists.
Many of these fraudsters – dubbed “yahoo-boys” – have become filthy rich. Some have been caught by the …
Read more via The Conversation https://ift.tt/2a2VNFh
Many of these fraudsters – dubbed “yahoo-boys” – have become filthy rich. Some have been caught by the …
Read more via The Conversation https://ift.tt/2a2VNFh
Last edited by a moderator:[72]