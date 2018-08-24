Durban – Despite spending more than a decade behind bars for rape he never committed, Njabulo Ndlovu bares no grudges against the rape victim.
Ndlovu, 35, was released from Durban’s Westville Prison on Monday after a bull bench of judges at the Pietermaritzburg High Court …
Read more via IOL section Feed for News – https://ift.tt/2BJ1NFK
Get more World News
Ndlovu, 35, was released from Durban’s Westville Prison on Monday after a bull bench of judges at the Pietermaritzburg High Court …
Read more via IOL section Feed for News – https://ift.tt/2BJ1NFK
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]