World Meet the man who spent a decade in prison for a rape he didn’t commit – IOL News

#1
Durban – Despite spending more than a decade behind bars for rape he never committed, Njabulo Ndlovu bares no grudges against the rape victim.

Ndlovu, 35, was released from Durban’s Westville Prison on Monday after a bull bench of judges at the Pietermaritzburg High Court …



Read more via IOL section Feed for News – https://ift.tt/2BJ1NFK

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top