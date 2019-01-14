She was the inspector who whisked the Duchess of Sussex out of harm’s way when large crowds at a bustling market raised security fears on an overseas visit.
But in future Meghan will have to look to someone else to keep her safe – as …
Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2Fp8IoP
Get more World News
But in future Meghan will have to look to someone else to keep her safe – as …
Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2Fp8IoP
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[63]