World Meghan and Kate have allegedly not spoken in six months after cutting ties on whatsapp – Ladun Liadi’s Blog

#1
Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have not spoken to each other for six months and the two women are further apart than ever, the Sunday People revealed.

The revelation follows this week’s announcement by Prince Harry and wife Meghan that they are stepping down from …

meghan.JPG

Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/35Qde8m

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top