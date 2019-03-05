Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton made a rare joint appearance as they attended a reception to mark 50 years since Prince Charles became the Prince of Wales.
The former Suits actress wowed in a shimmering brocade dress and a £900 white coat by Amanda Wakeley …
Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2tTSOL2
Get more World News
The former Suits actress wowed in a shimmering brocade dress and a £900 white coat by Amanda Wakeley …
Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2tTSOL2
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[54]