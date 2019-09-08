JustForex Trading - Start Now

Entertainment Melaye denies having a child with TBoss, says he has never dated her – Pulse Nigeria News

#1
Senator Dino Melaye wants the 'olodos' to know that he is not the father of TBoss' child. Barely two weeks after former Big Brother Naija star, Tokunbo Idowu better known as TBoss confirmed the birth of her first child, Senator Dino Melaye has come out to clear the rumour that he’s the father of the child....

Dino.JPG

Read more via Pulse Nigeria News – https://ift.tt/318wGfg

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[29]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top