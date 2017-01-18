Kaduna State Government is currently playing host to American Businesswoman & Philanthropist Melinda Gates who arrived the state house this morning to meet with governor Nasir el-Rufai. The co-founder of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is in the state to meet with the governor's management and economic team. Meanwhile, wife of Nigeria’s President, Aisha Buhari will also host Melinda Gates, wife of the worlds second richest man, Bill Gates to discuss issues bordering on challenges facing women and children in Africa. According to a statement signed by the spokesperson of the Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari’s NGO, Future Assured will be partnering with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to address the challenges and vulnerabilities faced by women and Children in Africa. See photos below: