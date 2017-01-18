Submit Post Advertise

Metro Melinda Gates Arrives Nigeria, Meets El-Rufai [PHOTOS]

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by kemi, Jan 18, 2017 at 1:29 PM. Views count: 4

Tags:
  1. kemi

    kemi Social Member Curators

    Kaduna State Government is currently playing host to American Businesswoman & Philanthropist Melinda Gates who arrived the state house this morning to meet with governor Nasir el-Rufai.

    The co-founder of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is in the state to meet with the governor's management and economic team.

    Meanwhile, wife of Nigeria’s President, Aisha Buhari will also host Melinda Gates, wife of the worlds second richest man, Bill Gates to discuss issues bordering on challenges facing women and children in Africa.

    According to a statement signed by the spokesperson of the Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari’s NGO, Future Assured will be partnering with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to address the challenges and vulnerabilities faced by women and Children in Africa.

    See photos below:

    EL RUFAI GATES.PNG

    EL RUFAI GATES 4.PNG


    EL RUFAI GATES 2.PNG

    EL RUFAI GATES 3.PNG
     
    kemi, Jan 18, 2017 at 1:29 PM
    #1



    You may like

    Comments