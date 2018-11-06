Metro "Men shouldn't cook" Uganda's President Says And Gets Roasted - Linda Ikeji

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni disclosed that he had not stepped into the kitchen since he got married and that it was not a man’s role to cook. His statement led to him being roasted from every angle.
Speaking on Sunday, Museveni, while giving an example of how politicians and civil servants should stick to prescribed roles, said cooking is a woman's job and men shouldn't cook.

