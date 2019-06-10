General Health Men: Stay healthy at any age – Norwalk Reflector

Men, it’s never too early or too late to start caring about your health. Men die an average of 5 years younger than women and lead 9 out of 10 of the top causes of death.

They also have a higher suicide death rate and do not see physicians for a physical exam as often as women.



Healthy habits include anything that you do to benefit your physical, mental, or emotional well-being. When put together, these habits help create a framework for a healthy life. No matter how old you are or how bad your former habits have been, you can move forward to improve them and create a better life for you.
 

