Entertainment Men who flaunts their wives and kids more on social media are cheats – Ifu Ennada – INFORMATION NIGERIA

#1
Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Ifu Ennada has described most men who post photos of their wives and kids on social media as cheats.

In a post on her Instastory, who says she’s speaking from “what her eyes have seen......



via INFORMATION NIGERIA – http://bit.ly/2UuTFwR

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[74]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top