Senator Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee,issued the following statement after Omoyele Sowore, a prominent Nigerian-American journalist and activist, was arbitrarily re-arrested yesterday by Nigerian authorities.
Sowore, a New Jersey resident, was first arrested in August and despite two court orders for his release, …
via “nigeria” – Google News https://ift.tt/2OVLDgW
Sowore, a New Jersey resident, was first arrested in August and despite two court orders for his release, …
via “nigeria” – Google News https://ift.tt/2OVLDgW
Last edited by a moderator:[48]