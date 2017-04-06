Submit Post Advertise

  1. NB Weekly 9- Nigeria's Political House Of Cards Get Your Free Download Now!
    Dismiss Notice

Metro Meningitis Outbreak Hits Cross River, One Dead, Many Hospitalised

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by kemi, Apr 6, 2017 at 8:43 AM. Views count: 126

Tags:
  1. kemi

    kemi Social Member Curators

    One person has been confirmed dead following a case of Cerebral Spinal Meningitis (CSM) outbreak in Cross River while 23 others are currently receiving treatment at the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH).

    MENINGITIS.jpg

    Dr Inyang Asibong, the State Commissioner for Health, who visited the hospital on Wednesday, said that the disease had been on the increase in the state.

    Asibong said that the deceased, Master Paul Ogar, 12, was brought from Ogoja Local Government Area of the state with the disease which eventually led to his death.

    According to her, the ministry was doing its best to curb the outbreak, adding that Cross River was among the 16 states with the outbreak of CSM in Nigeria.

    “Before now, we have actually been having sporadic cases of CSM, but it has been on the increase this year and this is not normal for Cross River.

    “We have set our state team in motion and the epidemiologists department is currently on top of the situation carrying out surveillance in all quarters.

    “Another notable thing is that these cases were mainly recorded in Ogoja and Yala Local Government areas of the stated.

    “We are working with the Federal Ministry of Health to ensure that we curb this outbreak and hoping that we get the vaccination for the symptoms,’’ the commissioner said.




    NAN
     
    kemi, Apr 6, 2017 at 8:43 AM
    #1



    You may like

    Comments