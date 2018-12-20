Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe’s Prado Jeep acquisition was a sign that the year 2018 has been a great one, but not everyone is happy for the actress with the expensive purchase.
Although the actress made no official announcements, her friends took to their different pages to congratulate …
via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2LqIfY6
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Although the actress made no official announcements, her friends took to their different pages to congratulate …
via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2LqIfY6
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[31]