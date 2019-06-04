Entertainment Mercy Aigbe Caught Making Moves At New Lagos Governor, Sanwo Olu – Naijaloaded

#1
After being allegedly romantically involved with the immediate past Governor of Lagos state, actress and mum of two, Mercy Aigbe is presently making moves at new Governor, Sanwo Olu.

While Ambode was in power, it was alleged that he built the Mansion the …



via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2Wetknw

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top