  • Learn Microsoft Excel in 4 hours NGN 7,500 only [ Get Details! ] Limited Spaces - Lagos

Sports Messi’s fifth place in Ballon d’Or vote absurd, Barca coach says – Premium Times Nigeria

#1
Lionel Messi’s fifth-place finish in this year’s Ballon d’Or vote was absurd, his FC Barcelona coach, Ernesto Valverde, said of the Spanish champions’ Argentina forward on Tuesday.

Real Madrid’s Croatia midfielder, Luka Modric, took the prize Monday in Paris after winning the UEFA Champions League and being …



read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2rlR6RK

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[62]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Learn Digital Marketing in 4 hours - N7,500 only [ Get Details ]
Low Cost, High Impact Essential Business Skills in Lagos, Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top