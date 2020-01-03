Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has engaged in a war of words with Eric Abidal after he suggested Ernesto Valverde was fired because the players were not happy with him.
Messi believes Abidal, Barcelona sporting director, who plays a huge role in appointing and sacking at …
read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/2GRGi5o
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Messi believes Abidal, Barcelona sporting director, who plays a huge role in appointing and sacking at …
read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/2GRGi5o
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]