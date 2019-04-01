Sports Messi Is Not God – Pope Francis – Naijaloaded

#1
The head of the Catholic Church admits to taking ‘joy’ from the performances of a fellow Argentine, but believes high praise is wrongly bestowed.

Pope Francis admits to taking “Joy” from the ability of fellow Argentine Lionel Messi, but is eager …



read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2FO36TN

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top