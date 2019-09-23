Justforex_nb_campaign

Sports Messi named Best FIFA Men’s Player ahead of Van Dijk and Ronaldo | Goal.com

Barcelona‘s Lionel Messi has been named The Best FIFA Men’s Player at this year’s award ceremony, the Barcelona star beating Liverpool‘s Virgil van Dijk and Juventus‘ Cristiano Ronaldo to scoop the prize. More to follow…

