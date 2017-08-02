The International Journal of Computer Science in Sport (IJCSS) has claimed that Barcelona’s Lionel Messi, is the most overpaid footballer in the world. Messi has won the Ballon d’Or five times since he made his debut at Camp Nou, helping Barca to a decade of glittering success. He recently penned a new deal, that makes him the highest-paid player in Europe, but IJCSS say Barca may not be getting their money’s worth. The IJCSS compiled salary data and performance analysis from Europe’s top leagues in their study, choosing 2016 as a base year. Variables such as age, position, club and a whole host of attribute evaluations in key areas were collected and run through an algorithm designed to determine each player’s ‘real’ worth. Messi comes out at the top of the list of overpaid stars, with the IJCSS contending his true value is some €320,000 lower than his actual weekly wage. See top 10 on the list below: