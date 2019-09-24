Barcelona captain, Lionel Messi, has reiterated his desire to play for Newell’s Old Boys, when he leaves the Catalan club.
Messi, who is Rosario native, has gone on to become a global superstar in Spain, but has never made any secret of his ambition to return home....
read more via Tori News – https://ift.tt/2mVpV14
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Messi, who is Rosario native, has gone on to become a global superstar in Spain, but has never made any secret of his ambition to return home....
read more via Tori News – https://ift.tt/2mVpV14
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[75]