Messi to sit out La Liga match ahead of Manchester United visit

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde has left forward Lionel Messi off his squad for this weekend’s Spanish league match, giving him more rest before the visit of Manchester United.

Messi and Sergio Busquets were both dropped by Valverde....



