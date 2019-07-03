advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Entertainment Michael Jackson Fans to Sue over HBO Documentary – Olisa.tv

Michael Jackson fan clubs are set to sue two alleged child abuse victims of the pop legend in a French court this week over their startling claims in the recent HBO documentary “Leaving Neverland”.

The hearing, scheduled for Thursday, will take place at a court in the northern city of Orleans …

via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2J85Zkd

