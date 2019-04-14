Tiger Woods was on a tear through the final round of the Masters on Sunday, and at the par-3 No. 16, Olympic champion Michael Phelps had a front-row seat.
Woods was shooting with a 1-stroke lead from the tee box at the par-3 No. 16, and hit an absolutely brilliant shot that landed on the green and started spinning towards the pin......
read more via Business Insider – http://bit.ly/2VJ80ad
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Woods was shooting with a 1-stroke lead from the tee box at the par-3 No. 16, and hit an absolutely brilliant shot that landed on the green and started spinning towards the pin......
read more via Business Insider – http://bit.ly/2VJ80ad
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[70]